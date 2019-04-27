Lock at Keenleyside Dam near Castlegar to close for maintenance

The lock will be closed April 28 to May 14.

The navigational lock at the Hugh L. Keenleyside Dam will be closed from April 28 to May 14 for maintenance.

The lock allows marine traffic to pass through the dam by raising and lowering boats between the Arrow Lakes Reservoir and the Columbia River.

According to BC Hydro, the closure is necessary to perform maintenance that will ensure the long-term, reliable and safe operations of the lock.

Regular hours of operation for the lock are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week. Transport trough the lock is available at no charge for all properly equipped watercraft.

betsy.kline@castlegarnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter