Location of Oak Bay’s Sea Lore still up in the air

The question of what to do with the Sea Lore sculpture Octeavina continues in Oak Bay.

Last week council received a report that considered where to put the $40,000 sculpture, which has been purchased by an anonymous donor for Oak Bay. Council briefly considered installing it along the Beach Drive waterfront between Haynes Park and Queen’s Park.

The exact spot was the cement pedestal on one of the stairways which provide access down to the beach. It is quite close to the original rock location which sits about 15 metres out from the beach in the foreshore.

Some councillors, such as Coun. Esther Paterson, were concerned that the approximate 12-foot drop behind the cement pedestal (and stairway) on Beach Drive would be a constant danger for children climbing on the sculpture.

The Carnarvon Park water park was also considered.

In the end, council couldn’t agree on the waterfront spot and instead agreed with Coun. Eric Zhelka’s suggestion that Oak Bay go back to the donor to suggest alternate locations and also to investigate a policy on how to accept and process a donation made to the District of Oak Bay.

