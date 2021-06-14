Location for Salmon Arm’s June 15 COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic changes slightly

Immunization clinic still at fairgrounds but people attending asked to use different entrance

A first-dose mobile vaccination clinic is being held on Tuesday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Salmon Arm fairgrounds, west entrance across from spray park. (Interior Health image)

If you are heading to the mobile immunization clinic in Salmon Arm on Tuesday, June 15 for a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the location has changed slightly.

Although it is still at the fairgrounds in Salmon Arm, it is not at the entrance at the corner of Fifth Street SW and Fifth Avenue SW as was initially stated by Interior Health. Fairground officials ask that you enter at the west entrance to the fairgrounds, opposite the spray park on Fifth Street SW.

The June 15 first-dose clinic for those who were born in 2009 or earlier will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment necessary.

If you haven’t had your first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and would like one, a few other mobile immunization clinics are coming to the Shuswap.

Along with Salmon Arm’s on June 15, clinics are being held in Malakwa, Sorrento/Blind Bay and, in the Thompson region, Chase. No appointments are necessary.

• The clinic in Malakwa will be held on Thursday, June 17, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3994 Malakwa Rd.

• The Sorrento/Blind Bay mobile immunization clinic will be held Friday, June 18, also 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Playing Field A, Sorrento Centre, 1159 Passchendaele Rd.

• In Chase, the mobile clinic will be held on Saturday, June 19, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Chase Curling Club, 227 Wilson St.

