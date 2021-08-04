Locals confounded after discovering picnic table hurled into Harrison Lake

Report any suspicious circumstances to the RCMP at 604-796-2211

There are many seaworthy vessels on Harrison Lake – from mighty yachts to the humble kayak.

Few might expect to come across an upturned picnic table.

At about 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug.3, a group of five people – possibly minors – are seen on security footage entering a marina in front of the Harrison Hot Springs resort. This same group is accused letting their hi-jinks go overboard and throwing a picnic table into Harrison Lake. A mid-day picture of the wayward fixture surfaced of the still-floating table drifting on the current.

Mitchell Schindle, who posted the video, said the footage and photo served as a reminder for locals and tourists alike to keep an eye on their surroundings, especially late at night.

Most who saw the footage on social media reacted with annoyance.

“Such disrespect and on their way to a life of crime!” Jackie McGarrigle exclaimed.

“Those aren’t kids; they’re hooligans,” Cornie Klop mused.

It’s unclear if the table has made its voyage home yet.

To report suspicious circumstances or criminal behaviour, contact the Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211.

