Localized flooding could be next for Chilliwack as melt set to start

City crews were clearing sidewalks along the Yale/Vedder corridor on Tuesday

Sidewalk ice and snow is cleared in front of Central elementary in Chilliwack on Jan. 2. City crews were working on sidewalks in the Yale/Vedder corridor. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Many residents are still trying to get out from under the huge blanket of snow and ice that fell in Chilliwack last week.

Temperatures are expected to be on the rise soon, and that means the big melt is set to begin.

Crews were busy on Tuesday clearing sidewalks along the main Yale/Vedder Corridor.

In terms of Chilliwack roads, the concern is now switching to potential flooding, and catch basin clearing.

“All residential roads have now seen service,” said a spokesperson for City of Chilliwack communications.

But that means that any roads with “a driveable, compact, frozen surface” have not been plowed and won’t be, say city reps since it would “worsen driving conditions.”

READ MORE: Ice and snow fell

City officials are also anticipating some “localized flooding” given that most of the drainage catch basins are still snow-covered.

“Residents are asked to assist city crews’ efforts by clearing any catch basins in front of their homes.”

Anyone who wishes to check if there is a drainage catch basin located nearby, they can call the engineering department at city hall at 604.793.2907.

Last week city trucks were spreading 350 tonnes of salt and 150 tonnes of sand every 24 hours. Since Dec. 26, there were 25 to 30 city workers on 12-hour shifts during the day, while 20 others worked a 12-hour shift by night, continuing into the weekend.

Last year the Snow Angels program was able to help out snowed-in seniors with snow clearing, but there were no volunteers available as of Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Tire shops busy

signoff