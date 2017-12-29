Local wildlife biologist honoured provincially

A local Wildlife Biologist has been recognized provincially with top honours from the Province.

For the Townsman

Irene Teske, Wildlife Biologist for the Kootenay-Boundary region,was presented with the prestigious Wildlife Officer of the Year award for B.C. at the provincial wildlife meetings held in November.

Teske was chosen to receive this award because of her “superior contributions to wildlife management in this region, over a 15 year span with the Fish and Wildlife Section,” according to the government of British Columbia.

“Irene’s willingness to step up and tackle controversial and highly challenging files has proven time and time again, that she is a very strong team player, and very deserving of the honour.”

In related news, Teske’s colleague Tara Szkorupa, Senior Wildlife Biologist for Kootenay-Boundary, will be starting a seven-month temporary assignment with the Fish and Wildlife Branch in January. This position will be focused on advancing the Ministry’s mandate to improve wildlife management and habitat conservation in B.C.

At the Wildlife Management Rountable held in March at the Heritage Inn in Cranbrook, the major topics of discussion included the need for a new funding model for wildlife and a change in direction for wildlife management for B.C.