Local weekly COVID infections drop to one

New local COVID-19 infections dropped to a single case during the last reporting period.

From Feb 7 – 13, the Smithers Local Health Area (Houston to Witset) recorded just one new confirmed case of the disease in a downward trend that has now been ongoing for more than a month.

That brings the total case count for Smithers LHA to 205 since January 2020.

New caseloads for the LHAs of the Northwest Health Service Delivery Area (HSDA) west of Smithers remain high on a per capita basis, although Terrace did see a significant decline last week compared to recent weeks with 36.

Haida Gwaii saw a huge jump in new confirmed cases with 26 compared to nine the previous week.

For the third week of February, Prince Rupert had 51, Upper Skeena 11, Nisga’a 5, and the aggregated LHAs of Snow Country, Telegraph Creek and Stikine reported 1.

For a second week running, Kitimat reported no new infections.

Meanwhile, the LHAs of the northwest east of Smithers have also been in decline. The Nechako LHA reported just four cases and Burns Lake LHA was down to only one.

