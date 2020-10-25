Local trick-or-treaters get excited for Halloween 2020

Dragons, skeletons and snakes will be taking to the streets this upcoming Halloween

Jude and Stella Galway are going to dress up as an interstellar astronaut and princess Snow White this Halloween.

Despite the challenges a socially distant Halloween is imposing on trick-or-treaters this year, Fernie youth are still teeming with excitement to dress up and march around town in search of the sweetest treats.

The Free Press caught up with a few local youngsters, who have been planning their costumes and door-knocking routes since October began.

Residents participating in the annual celebration can expect to find a number of classic costumes like ghosts and witches showing up at their doors, along with plenty more creative pieces including pug puppies and Carole Baskins.

It isn’t just the children dressing up this year, as a number of home-owners throughout the Elk Valley have also decorated their lawns and front porches with cob webs, inflatable ghosts, and eerie lights.

Locals taking part in Halloween are reminded by municipal governments to make sure all candy being given away is pre-bagged, and distance is maintained whenever possible.

All photos by Soranne Floarea.

