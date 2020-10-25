Local students elect a BC NDP majority government

Before the official results are in for the 2020 BC Election, Penticton and Summerland students election results were in, voting the BC NDP in as the majority government.

The NDP were the favourite in both the Penticton and Boundary-Similkameen ridings, said CIVIX, who organizes Students Vote in partnership with Elections BC.

In the Penticton riding, NDP’s Toni Boot won, with 32.93 per cent (357) of the votes, with Green Party’s Ted Shumaker close behind at 32.10 per cent. Incumbant Liberal MLA Dan Ashton got 28.41 per cent (308) of the votes with Libertarian Keith MacIntyre getting 6.55 per cent of the vote.

In Boundary-Similkameen, NDP’s Roly Russell got 50.77 per cent of students votes, with Liberal’s Petra Veintimilla receiving 23.85 per cent of the votes, Conservative Darryl Seres was close behind with 22.5 per cent and Wexit’s Arlyn Greig getting 2.8 per cent.

In Penticton, eight schools voted and in Summerland there were five schools who voted.

More than 700 elementary, middle and high schools participated in the Student Vote program for the 2020 British Columbia provincial election.

After learning about government and the election process, researching the parties and platforms, and debating the future of British Columbia, students cast ballots for the official candidates running in their school’s electoral district.

CIVIX delivered the program in partnership with Elections BC. This was the sixth provincial Student Vote organized to date.

Based on current tallies, more than 85,000 students cast ballots, representing all 87 electoral districts in the province.

Students elected John Horgan and the BC NDP to form a majority government with 59 out of 87 seats and 40 per cent of the vote. Horgan also won in the electoral district of Langford—Juan de Fuca with 52 per cent of the vote.

Sonia Furstenau and the BC Green Party took 16 seats and will form the official opposition, receiving 28 per cent of the popular vote. Furstenau also won in the electoral district of Cowichan Valley with 49 per cent of the vote.

Andrew Wilkinson and the BC Liberal Party won 12 seats and received 25 per cent of the vote. Wilkinson also won in the electoral district of Vancouver—Quilchena with 39 per cent of the vote.

Trevor Bolin and the Conservative Party of BC won 1 seat. Bolin won in the electoral district of Peace River North with 42 per cent of the vote.

The Christian Heritage Party of BC won 1 seat. Rod Taylor was elected in the Stikine electoral district with 41 per cent of the vote.

The Student Vote BC 2020 online results platform presents the province-wide results, as well as results for each electoral district and for each individual school.

The results include two ties, in the electoral districts of Kelowna—Lake Country (tied between the BC Green Party and BC NDP) and Shuswap (tied between the BC Liberal Party and BC NDP).

