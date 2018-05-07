Local state of emergency expanded Kelowna-wide

Residents are asked to start preparing in case of evacuation due to flooding

A state of local emergency has now been expanded city-wide in Kelowna as a precautionary measure due to potential flooding.

“The state of emergency is a proactive approach that provides crews access to specific private properties in order to protect public infrastructure,” the Central Okanagan’s Emergency Operations Centre said in a press release. “The state of emergency will remain in place for seven days, and is often renewed until the situation lapses.”

Currently city-wide state of emergencies already exist in Peachland and West Kelowna. Residents living near creeks and streams, especially if they experienced flooding last year are being asked to start preparing for a possible evacuation.

Mitigation Efforts are currently underway as officials continue to monitor roads, culverts, weather, creeks and streams. Bulman Road is closed due to overland flooding, and there is no access to Shadow Ridge Golf Course.

For more information including evacuation alerts and orders, as well as flood preparedness resources visit www.cordemergency.ca or call the information line at 250-469-8490 or 1-877-569-8490

