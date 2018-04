Sowaran Singh Heer, a longtime resident of the North Thompson Valley, has received letters from Queen Elizabeth II and Governor General Julie Payette, congratulating him on reaching his 100th birthday.

Now a resident of Clearwater, he celebrated the milestone on Feb. 23.

He started work at KP Wood sawmill in Avola soon after his arrival in Canada in 1969 from India.

