Local, regional search and rescue organizations receive BC Hydro grants

Three regional search and rescue organizations are getting some new equipment thanks to grants from BC Hydro.

Cranbrook Search and Rescue volunteers carry out training with new helmets and safety harnesses purchased in August with a community grant from BC Hydro. Photo courtesy BC Hydro.

The Crown Corporation is providing over $5,000 in funding to the Cranbrook Search and Rescue Society, Wasa Volunteer Fire Prevention and Suppression Group, and the East Kootenay Regional Search and Rescue Society.

The East Kootenay Regional Search and Rescue Society received $3,000 to purchase a high angle redirect system to carry out rescues in fast flowing creeks and rivers with canyons and steep terrain.

The Cranbrook Search and Rescue Society received $2,000 to replace helmets and fall arrest harnesses.

The Wasa Volunteer Fire Prevention and Suppression Group received $750 to purchase firefighting equipment that will help prevent the spread of wildfire in the community.

The funds are being provided through BC Hydro’s Community Grant program, which helps organizations that are committed to making a difference in their communities, with projects focused on building the workforce of tomorrow, safety education, and developing smart energy ideas,” according to a BC Hydro press release.

The crown corporation offers grassroots grants up to $2,000 for local programs and $10,000 for organizations to develop or expand in multiple communities.

There will be another open call for community grants beginning on Feb. 1, 2021.

