Local realtor donates $10k to Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

The donation kicks off the shelter's annual Stride to End Homelessness

Paul Cluff (left) donated $10,000 to kick off Kelowna's Gospel Mission's Strides to End Homelessness. (Kelowna's Gospel Mission)

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s Strides to End Homelessness walk isn’t until Mar. 1, but it’s already seen a huge kick-off.

Kelowna realtor Paul Cluff donated $10,000 to the shelter for its ninth annual fundraising campaign.

The Mission’s Executive Director Randy Benson said they start forming teams for the walk-in January and that it was an unexpected surprise to receive Cluff’s donation.

“It couldn’t have come at a better time since we are experiencing a cold snap and have more people coming in to use our services,” Benson said.

Cluff said it’s important to recognize that everyone is part of the same community.

“Part of being a collective whole is taking care of each other,” he said.

“As the weather casts a cold spell on us, we are all affected. For some of us, this means life or death. Please think about what this week’s weather means for some of our most vulnerable community members.”

For more details on how to get involved with Strides to End Homelessness, visit Kelowna’s Gospel Mission site.

