Local poll shows split feelings on COVID-19 vaccine

A little over 50 per cent of participants in informal poll said they are in favour of taking vaccine

The Agassiz-Harrison Observer readers are fairly split on COVID-19 vaccines.

In an informal Facebook post posted Wednesday, July 8, editorial staff posed a simple question: Would you take a COVID-19 vaccine? Comment your thoughts below.”

The poll ended with 53 per cent of the 85 participants voting yes while 47 per cent voted no. This breaks down to 45 yes votes and 40 no votes.

RELATED: Would you take a COVID-19 vaccine? Poll suggests most Canadians say yes

There were a few comments on the post expressing hesitation toward the vaccine. Edie Wasmer Lapper didn’t want to be among the first to take the vaccine, and Gary Kroes expressed similar caution, saying he would take it “when they can prove it is effective and there is no long-term health effects.”

RELATED: Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

David Elderkin was quite frank in his opinion. “Why not?” he commented.

A poll released on July 7 by Research Co. stated that out of 1,000 Canadians, 75 per cent would take a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

Slightly more men favoured the vaccine over women with a margin of 77 per cent to 73 per cent respectively. All surveyed age groups seemed to align closely with the overall results, averaging about 75 per cent in favour across three separate age groups.

Most provinces were largely in favour of a COVID-19 vaccine according to Research Co.’s efforts; Alberta had slightly lower support than other provinces at under 70 per cent.

Another earlier online poll from Leger indicated about 60 per cent of participants believe the vaccine should be mandatory in Canada.

– With files from Katya Slepian

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:news@ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Agassiz-Harrison Observer