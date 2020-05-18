Local pilot organizes flyover downtown Kelowna in honour of CF Snowbird crash

Residents can catch the flyover around 1:30 to 1:45 p.m. on May 18

A Kelowna pilot is organizing a formation fly over downtown Kelowna in honour of the fatal Snowbird crash that occurred in Kamloops on Sunday.

On Sunday, May 17, two jets took off from Kamloops Airport at about 11:30 a.m., bound for Comox, when one rose, then circled and crashed in the Brocklehurst neighbourhood. Captain Jenn Casey, from Halifax, NS was killed in the crash, while Capt. Richard MacDougall survived with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday, May 18, Kelowna resident Trevor Jones will be flying over downtown Kelowna with 12 other planes in honour of Casey. You will be able to catch the formation at around 1:30 t0 1:45 p.m.

The planes will be doing two passes downtown before a finale fly by Kelowna International Airport.

The flyby may be subject to change due to weather conditions.

