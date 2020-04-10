Local parks, playground equipment remain closed to public, says city

Some people are not socially distancing in local parks, which has caught the attention of local city officials.

All playgrounds, including play structures in city parks and schoolyards, as well as play courts and other outdoor recreation spaces were closed until further notice on March 24 due to ongoing concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

That hasn’t stopped people from reportedly using them, according to the city.

“Just because these spaces remain open, it is not an invitation for people to congregate in groups which goes completely against all of the orders made by the provincial health officer,” said Chris Zettel, Corporate Communications Officer for the City of Cranbrook. “Our staff have been getting calls regularly about people still using the BMX park, the skateboard park and a number of our sports fields and ball diamonds for pickup games and practices. We are pleading with people to please obey the orders in place and I’m asking parents to please talk to your kids about not gathering in these spaces with their friends. These spaces are closed for a reason.”

Specifically, the closures include:

• All playground structures, and all other play equipment in all City owned parks and spaces

• Tennis and pickleball courts

• All public washroom facilities

• Cranbrook Skate Park

• BMX Park

Natural spaces and trails in Cranbrook including Idlewild Park, Elizabeth Lake, Rotary Trail and NorthStar Rails to Trail remain open and accessible to the public, along with the Muriel Baxter Off-Leash dog park. However, those spaces will only remain open if users observe and obey proper social and pyhysical distancing directives from the province.

