Local off-road vehicle clubs get funding for signage, trail maintenance

The Cranbrook Snowmobile Club is receiving $2,250 from the provincial government that will go towards ensuring there is proper signage at Lumberton Trial as well as producing accurately detailed maps for riders.

Additionally, the Kootenay Rockies ATV Club is also receiving $6,358 that will go towards clearing four sections of the Semlin Lamb Trail totalling 6.9 kilometres that is covered with debris and alders.

The funding is part of a province wide distribution of $200,000 that is going to various outdoor and off-road recreation groups. The funding was allocated based on an application process, with 22 clubs receiving varying amounts for their projects, according to a government press release.

The provincial government, alongside organizations such as the B.C. Snowmobile Federation, the B.C. Off-Road Motorcycle Association and ATVBC canvassed 28 applications before making final decisions on the 22 successful proposals.

The next intake of applications from the Off-Road Vehicle Trail Fund is set for early 2020 where an additional $20,000 will be available for trail projects. The fund was created three years ago and is replenished from a portion of registration fees collected from off-road vehicles.

Provincially, there are 10,000 kilometres of off-road vehicle trails managed by the Recreation Sites and Trails Branch of the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resources Operations and Rural Development.

