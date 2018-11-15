Local News Briefs: Recycling info sessions coming soon

Plus news about the Santa Claus parade, a Christmas sale, giving pests the cold shoulder, and more.

Thrift Shop Christmas sale

On Wednesday, Nov. 21 and Wednesday, Nov. 28, as well as Friday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 30, the Ashcroft and District Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop will be holding its 14th annual Christmas Sale in the space beside the Thrift Shop at 601 Brink Street, Ashcroft from noon until 4 p.m. each day. Stock will be updated daily, with prices starting as low as 50 cents per item. There will also be everything Christmas, with many new items!

The Auxiliary thanks everyone for their continued support and generous donations. All money raised goes to support health care in our area.

Poinsettia sales

Cache Creek Elementary school is once more selling poinsettias, to raise money to support extra school activities. The poinsettias come from Art Knapp’s in Kamloops, with red, white, and pink poinsettias available at $10 each. Colouful dishgardens—decorative containers planted with a poinsettia and various tropical plants—are also available for $17 each.

The deadline for orders is Friday, Nov. 23, and orders can be dropped off at the school office during regular hours (please make cheques payable to CCES). The plants are due to arrive on Dec. 5, and purchasers will be contacted when they are in. For an order form, contact the school at (250) 457-6248.

Recycling workshops

In response to the recent changes in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s recycling program, TNRD staff will be hosting workshops throughout the Regional District at Thompson Nicola Regional Library branches.

The workshops are an informative way for residents to learn about the new recycling program and have their questions answered. “We know that this was a major change to our recycling program and people still have lots of questions,” says Jamie Vieira, TNRD Manager of Environmental Services. “These workshops are one of the ways we are hoping to help residents learn about how to recycle right.”

The recent recycling changes were a requirement under the province-wide program called Recycle BC, which the TNRD officially joined in September. Before joining Recycle BC, the TNRD was struggling to find end markets for the mixed recycling collected at depots, due to ongoing contamination and drastic changes in the global recycling market.

The workshops will be hosted at the following local library branches:

Logan Lake: Thursday, Nov. 29, 1 to 2 p.m.

Lytton: Friday, Nov. 30, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Ashcroft: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Clinton: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Cache Creek: Thursday, Dec. 6, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.

Savona: Saturday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. to noon

Santa Claus Parade

Community Futures Sun Country is coordinating this year’s Santa Claus Parade in Ashcroft, which will take place on Friday, Dec. 7 starting at 6 p.m. Downtown businesses have agreed to provide specials and stay open until 8 p.m., and other activities for the evening are in the planning stages. Mark your calendars now, and watch this space for more details.

Great big teeny-tiny art show

Just in time for the holidays, stop by the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre (7 Seymour Street West, Kamloops) for small, one-of-a-kind, original artworks at the Kamloops Arts Council’s second annual SMALL//works: a great big teeny tiny art show.

Indulge your senses at a complimentary reception on Friday, Nov. 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. Chocolate, wine, and all that jazz sweeten up opening night, and you can enjoy the sultry tones of Cathi Marshall and Mike Turner from 6 to 8 p.m. while scouting your favourite treasures in the SMALL//works show and sale.

SMALL//works is an excellent chance to snag some fresh artwork for gifts, or for your own office or home. Works by area artists will be for sale for up to $300, with many works under $100. Art will be sold right off the wall, so shop early for the best selection. All sales will be split 50-50 between the artists and the Kamloops Arts Council in support of its community arts programs.

The show opens on Friday, Nov. 23 (with the opening reception) and continues to Dec. 22. The exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, and admission is free.

Give pests the cold shoulder

As temperatures start to drop, rodents, raccoons, and a number of other pests will begin searching for a warm place to see out the winter months. According to the experts at Orkin Canada, now is the right time for homeowners to do a year-end structural examination.

Door/window screens: Make sure screens are tight-fitting insect screens that have suffered no damage or rips (they are particularly at risk in homes with family pets). Any damaged screens should be fixed or replaced.

Exterior walls: Carry out a visual inspection of all exterior walls. Mice can get through a hole the size of a dime, rats through a hole the size of a quarter. Homeowners should be extra vigilant around areas where pipes protrude, weep holes, and vents. All holes and gaps should be filled-in with caulking.

Roofs: Check any vents or chimney stacks, as these are highly desirable areas for squirrels, raccoons, and birds, all of which can do considerable damage.

Gutters: Clear out gutters, as they can harbour ants. This also allows for proper water drainage, which prevents moisture damage and associated pests, such as carpenter ants.

editorial@accjournal.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter