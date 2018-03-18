Local News Briefs: Get ready for Paddington Bear

Ashcroft Water Quality Advisory

The Village of Ashcroft, in conjunction with Interior Health, has issued a Water Quality Advisory as a precautionary measure for all customers on the Village of Ashcroft water supply system, effective immediately.

Testing shows that the current water quality is Fair due to increased turbidity or cloudiness. Health risk increases as turbidity levels rise, particularly for at-risk, or sensitive, populations such as newborns and children (those aged 0 to 12 years), the elderly (people aged 65 and older), and people with weakened immune systems.

As a precaution, before using water for any of the following, sensitive customers should boil water for one minute: drinking; washing fruits and vegetables; making beverages or ice; and brushing teeth. Alternatively, sensitive customers could choose to use bottled or distilled water, or water that has been filtered through a well-maintained treatment device.

Turbidity in the water is the result of an environmental process that is difficult to predict. The public will be notified when conditions change. If you have any questions, please contact the Village of Ashcroft at (250) 453-9161, or the Interior Health Drinking Water Officer at (250) 851-7322.

Movies at the HUB

The Ashcroft HUB’s next movie event will be on Friday, March 23, with a screening of the 2017 Oscar-nominated film The Greatest Showman (7 p.m.; doors open at 6:30). It will be followed by a screening of Paddington 2 on Sunday, March 25 at 2 p.m. (doors open at 1:30). Tickets are $3 at the door, and a concession will be available.

Business Plan workshop

Community Futures is facilitating a Business Plan workshop in conjunction with Thompson Rivers University (TRU). The free workshop will provide participants with the tools necessary to complete a comprehensive business plan for those starting a new business, and also for entrepreneurs who already have a business.

The workshop takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ashcroft HUB. To register, go to http://bit.ly/2AbNUuf.

Easter Egg hunt in Cache Creek

The Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department is sponsoring an Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 1 starting at 10 a.m. at the Cache Creek Municipal Park. The free event is open to all children aged 12 and under, and hot dogs and drinks will follow the hunt.

Cashier Training course

TRU is holding a two-day Cashier Training course at the Ashcroft HUB (9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 7 and 8). Participants will learn how to use an electronic cash register, as well as cashiering skills and customer service. This is an entry-level course requiring no previous training or experience. For some it is a means to a first job, while for others it’s a springboard to more challenging goals. Participants will receive a certificate upon successful completion of the course.

The fee for the course is $325. For more information, contact Margaret Hohner at (250) 256-4296 or mhohner@tru.ca; to register, go to http://bit.ly/2AbNUuf.

Spay/neuter funding available

If you live in a community that was evacuated last summer due to the wildfires, and have a pet you would like spayed or neutered, you may be eligible for up to 80 per cent funding. Four Paws Food Bank, a Kamloops-based non-profit organization that assisted the pets of many evacuated families, is offering this opportunity for affected animals. To apply for funding, go to http://bit.ly/2G3V8Hm.

Space still available for Hospice training

Anyone who has been a volunteer with the Ashcroft Hospice in the past, or who would like the opportunity to take part in this invaluable community service that brings comfort to many, is invited to attend a series of hospice training events in Kamloops on April 5, 12, and 19. The sessions are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on each day, and participants will learn new skills (or re-learn old ones). They will learn how to help those near the end of their lives, and also learn how to help themselves and their loved ones.

The cost for the three days is $50 per person, and there is limited space. For more information, or to sign up, contact Joan Kealey at (250) 819-9646 or (250) 453-2235.

Password protection

Better Business Bureaus across Canada welcomed the third annual BBB National Password Day on March 15. Even though that date has passed, it’s a reminder for all Canadians, whether they are a consumer or a business owner, to change the passwords to their online accounts two or three times a year to better protect personal and financial information.

“Studies now show that by the end of the decade the average person will have over 200 online accounts and subscriptions that contain sensitive information,” says Jeanette Jackson, Director of Communications & Strategic Partnerships for BBB serving Mainland BC. “While most of those won’t be used very much, information such as passwords, emails, and even credit card data is still there.”

The BBB encourages you to schedule 30 minutes to update your passwords across bank accounts, social networks, email accounts, and even point-of-sale (POS) equipment. Select strong passwords that are difficult to guess and which vary across your many accounts. Change passwords frequently—experts recommend two to three times a year at minimum—and be sure to never share your passwords with anyone.

To make your passwords tough to decipher, use at least 8 characters; use upper and lower case letters, numbers, and symbols; avoid words found in the dictionary; avoid using family names; and avoid using birth dates.

