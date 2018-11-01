Local News Briefs: Christmas hampers are coming

Christmas Hamper volunteers at the 2017 event. The Community Resource Society has now set up a Facebook page to provide information about the Christmas Hamper program. Photo: Barbara Roden.

Free scrapbooking classes

The Ashcroft Library is offering free scrapbooking classes, which will run every Thursday in November starting on the 1st, from 2 to 4 p.m. each day.

The classes will be lead by Branch Head Deanna Porter, and are perfect for those who have never scrapbooked before and would like to get started, as well as for those who are well-versed in scrapbooking but would like more tips and ideas.

Bring whatever it is you want to scrapbook, such as pictures (no more than 10 or 12), postcards, tickets, brochures, or anything else from an event you want to showcase. If you have a 12″ paper trimmer and/or scrapbook adhesive, please bring them along.

The classes will be held at the Ashcroft Library (201 Brink Street). Phone Deanna at (250) 453-9042 or email her at dporter@tnrd.ca to register, or just drop in and scrap your heart out!

Business Continuity and Disaster Preparedness workshops

Community Futures Sun Country is holding a Business Continuity and Disaster Preparedness workshop for business owners/managers. It will be held at the Ashcroft Community Hall (409 Bancroft Street) from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 2 (refreshments provided) and from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3 (refreshments and lunch provided).

The workshops will coach participants through how to develop a recovery plan in the event of an emergency, to help your business open its doors sooner; how to identify and reduce your business’s exposure to risks; how to prepare your business and staff in the event of a disaster or emergency; and more.

If you would like to receive a $2,000 voucher to cover the cost of the workshop, would like more information, or would like to register, call Community Futures at (250) 453-9165.

Christmas sign workshop

Jolly up your holidays by creating a reversible Christmas sign at The Hutch at the Ashcroft HUB. The workshop starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3, and the $65 cost covers all materials. Contact The Hutch at (250) 457-0073 to register, or visit their Facebook page (The Hutch).

Memorial get-together

The Equality Project will be hosting a memorial get-together for the friends of the late Dan Fahey at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6. The memorial will be held at the Project’s clubhouse on Stage Road in Cache Creek.

Tools to Deal With Anxiety workshop

Join best-selling author Roy Prevost for a workshop that will provide participants with the tools needed to deal with anxiety. Attendees will learn how to eliminate the “fear of missing out”, create morning and evening rituals that will anchor your day, practice daily mindfulness, learn that mental health challenges are not a sign of weakness, and much more.

The workshop will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at the Ashcroft Community Hall (409 Bancroft Street). For more information or to register, call (250) 453-9165, or visit the website at www.cfwildfire.ca.

Paint a picture to support Pee Wee hockey

Come out to the Ashcroft Legion from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10 to have a fun and creative experience as you learn to paint a forest pathway scene and support the local Pee Wee hockey team.

Tickets are $50 each for this 19+ event, and include all painting supplies, instruction, a free drink, and a donation to the Ashcroft Pee Wee hockey team. Aprons are provided, but dress appropriately just om case. To register, go to www.kamloopsartparty.com.

Introduction to First Nations Studies

Thompson Rivers University is tentatively offering an Introduction to First Nations Studies course, which will provide students with an overview of historical and current social, economic, and political issues concerning Native people. There are no prerequisites to taking the course, which is scheduled to start on Nov. 8 and run through Dec. 21 (13 hours per week: 8 a.m. to noon on Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays).

This course is taught Face to Face in Lillooet and broadcast through ITV to other regions. The course will also be recorded so that students can access it on their own if a class is missed.

For more information contact Margaret Hohner at (250) 256-4296 or mhohner@tru.ca. To register, go to www.tru.ca/regional.

Christmas Hampers are coming

The Community Resource Society now has a Facebook page (Ashcroft & Area Christmas Hampers) for its annual Christmas Hamper event, which provides families in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, Spences Bridge, Bonaparte, Walhachin, and the Ashcroft Indian Band with hampers packed with food, including all the makings of a traditional turkey Christmas dinner.

The page will provide information about what’s needed, let people know where they can drop off donations, and give key dates in the run-up to this year’s hamper drive.

For more information about the Christmas Hamper program—which is separate from the food bank—please visit the Facebook page.

