Local News Briefs: Area museums now open

Check out one of the new displays, such as this one, at the Ashcroft Museum, now open seven days a week through the summer. Photo: Kathy Paulos.

Community Fan-out trial in Ashcroft

A reminder that on Sunday, May 27 from 5 to 6 p.m., there will be a trial run of the Community Fan-out system developed by volunteers with the Ashcroft Moving Forward group. This trial will be conducted by telephone.

Any residents who are not on the emergency contact list, but who would like to join, should get in touch with Sandy Agatiello at sandyagatiello@yahoo.ca or sagatiello1@gmail.com, or by phone at (250) 682-4336.

Gold Country Tourism Symposium

There’s still time to register for the events going on during the third annual Gold Country Tourism Symposium, which include a familiarization tour of Cache Creek and the Excellence in Gold Country Networking Event (May 25) and tourism workshops and a SuperHost workshop (May 26). For more details or to register, go to www.exploregoldcountry.com.

Bestselling author in Logan Lake and Kamloops

Kelley Armstrong—one of Canada’s greatest literary successes and a New York Times-bestselling author—will be appearing and reading at the Logan Lake Library (May 29, 5 p.m.) and Kamloops Library (May 30, 6 p.m.). Both events are free and do not require registration.

Exhibition of Learning

All are invited to join students and staff at Cache Creek Elementary School for an Exhibition of Learning from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30. Student exhibitions open at 3 p.m., with students on hand to discuss their projects and answer questions, and at 5 p.m. there will be dinner and “Sharing Our Story”, featuring school, district, and Board of Education presentations.

At 7 p.m. all are welcome to see three-time world champion hoop dancer Alex Wells — who recently performed at the Clinton Ball — in an exciting, athletic, and colourful display. Tickets for the dancing are $10 for adults (children get in free).

Local museums open for the season

The Ashcroft Museum is open through the end of October, and summer hours—open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily—are now in effect through the Labour Day weekend.

Come in and find out more about the history of Ashcroft and the surrounding area. Think the water level in the Thompson is high right now? Check out the almost 140-year-old marker that shows how high the river got following the Black Canyon Slide of 1880. Keep an eye out for information about special events during the summer, including the annual heritage event in August, and for new displays. Admission to the museum is by donation.

The Clinton Museum is, as of May 18, open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; admission by donation. The outdoor displays behind the museum, and the exhibitions in the former livery stable, are now accessible via a wheelchair ramp for those with mobility challenges.

Stop by and see what’s new, including a display about the wildfires of 2017 that celebrates those who kept the community safe.

The museum at Walhachin’s Soldiers’ Memorial Hall is now open until the end of September, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, so drop in for a cup of coffee and check out the fascinating displays—including many artifacts—about Walhachin’s colourful past. Private tours can be arranged for those who can’t make it to the museum during open hours; call (250) 318-6100 to arrange a tour. Admission to the museum is by donation.

editorial@accjournal.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter