Local News Brief: Soup’s On looking for volunteers

Soup’s On is looking for volunteers to help them with their weekly, by-donation lunch for community members. Photo: Barbara Roden.

Allie Lake wildfire fully contained

The Allie Lake wildfire northwest of Kamloops is now 100 per cent contained, and the area restriction that had been established around it has been rescinded.

However, the BC Wildfire Service reminds members of the public that the Allie Lake fire is an active worksite, and they should exercise caution at all times while travelling in the area. Even if an area restriction has been rescinded, officials still have the authority under the Wildfire Act and its regulations to order anyone to leave the area.

Before entering any area affected by wildfire, members of the public should be aware that significant safety hazards may be present. Trees that have been damaged by fire might be unstable and could fall down. Ash pits can be hard to detect and can remain hot long after the flames have died down.

Nearby communities can still expect to see smoke within the fire’s perimeter over the coming weeks. This is common with large wildfires, and smoke will continue to be visible until there is significant rainfall at the site.

Soup’s On opportunity

Due to the loss of some of their valuable volunteers due to unforeseen circumstances, Soup’s On is looking for individuals, groups, or organizations that would like to help out one Friday a month.

Soup’s On is a drop-in, by donation lunch open to everyone, and takes place every Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Alban’s Church Hall in Ashcroft. Volunteers are needed for four to five hours to get ready, serve lunch, and then clear up.

If your group or organization would like to send a crew, or you would like to volunteer individually, please call Kathey at (250) 453-2424.

Community Futures AGM

Community Futures Sun Country will be holding their annual general meeting at 7 p.m. on June 28 in the CFSC board room (203 Railway Avenue, Ashcroft), and everyone is welcome. For more information, contact the office at (250) 453-9165.

Have your say on volunteer monument

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is seeking feedback about Kamloops’ next piece of public art. The monument, which will recognize all volunteers and the incredible work they do within the region year-round, will be erected outside the Sandman Centre in Kamloops. This location was selected because the arena hosts many volunteer activities and major community events, including housing many of the evacuees during the wildfires of 2017.

After the Board of Directors voted in November 2017 to erect a permanent, artistic monument or statue, a call was put out for submissions, and a public art jury narrowed down the field to three finalists. Now maquettes, or small-scale models, of the finalists’ designs will be displayed at seven different TNRD library locations in June, when the public can vote on their favourites.

Voters should consider which model best reflects “volunteer spirit”, as well as being representative of the TNRD, and which model will work best in the space at the Sandman Centre. The “people’s choice” vote will make up one seat on the deciding jury, which will be made up of representatives from the City of Kamloops and the TNRD.

The three maquettes can be seen at the following area libraries on the following dates: Clinton Library (June 12–14); Cache Creek Library (June 16–20); and Ashcroft Library (June 21–23).