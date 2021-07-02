Local love for Lytton sees outpouring of donations

There are a number of ways to help

Eagerness to help Lytton fire victims is palpable throughout Agassiz-Harrison.

The Seabird Island community has opened its community to evacuees escaping the wildfires that destroyed 90 per cent of the town of Lytton.

The First Nations community has set up reception, meals and sleeping arrangements for Lytton evacuees. As of Thursday (July 1), the community is not accepting material donations such as clothing and toys; they are actively identifying the needs of the evacuees before taking on more donations.

“The eagerness our community is showing to help is greatly appreciated,” said a brief statement from Seabird Island social media.

Centres for evacuees have also opened in Kamloops, Kelowna, Merritt and Chilliwack.

Stephanie H. set up a Facebook campaign for supply donations; within hours, three truck-fulls of essentials – including over 13 dozen cases of water, food, toys and bedding – were on their way to Lytton, and the donations didn’t stop there.

Donations can still be accepted until noon on Friday, July 2, at 6890 Pioneer Avenue.

For those with horses, Discovery Equine at Cheam Stables in Rosedale headed up a convoy of volunteer haulers to help stable horses in the surrounding communities. Volunteers and donors gathered grain, alfalfa, hay, bedding and other important supplies.

Evacuees are asked to register online at ess.gov.bc.ca or call Emergency Operations at 250-377-7188 or 1-866-377-7188 or email emergency@tnrd.ca.

How you can help

Tourism Harrison Visitor Centre is one of several centres accepting donations in the Fraser Valley; they are open July 1 to 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donation centres are accepting the following:

– New/unused baby items, such as bottles, diapers, wipes, etc.

– New/unused bedding, such as pillows, blankets, sheets, etc.

– Gently used or new clothing items of all sizes.

– Gently used or new children’s toys.

– New/unused personal hygiene items, such as sanitizers, soaps, feminine hygiene items, face and body care items, etc.

– Gift certificates to grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential services

– Personal electronics, such as cell phones, chargers, batteries, computers, laptops, cameras, etc.

– Non-perishable food items, bottled water and juice boxes.

– Camping supplies, such as tents, sleeping bags, etc.

– Pet supplies, such as food, leashes, collars, kennels/cages, etc

Black Press Media has also assembled a list of verified GoFundMe pages, which can be found here.

– With files from Sarah Grochowski

