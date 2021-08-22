Local Liberal candidate wants ban on election signs

The Liberal candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola is proposing a ban on election signs for future elections after yet another one of her signs was vandalized.

Sarah Eves took to Twitter lamenting the use of signs in an election campaign after another one of her signs was vandalized when someone wrote ‘commie’ on it.

“I totally don’t understand this behaviour,” wrote Eves. “It does however re-affirm my belief that we should ban signs in future elections.”

“At the rate mine are being stolen and destroyed there will be none by election day anyways,” said Eves.

Eves, an elementary teacher in Merritt, threw her hat into the ring for the Sept. 20 election.

Conservative Party candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country Tracy Gray found her signs scrawled on with spray-painted expletives endorsing the Green Party of Canada last week.

“These signs were paid for with donations made by everyday Canadians, and put up by hard-working volunteers from across Kelowna-Lake Country,” said Adam Wilson, a member of Gray’s campaign, in an email to local media.

Wilson also mentioned vandalizing and removing signs is a criminal act.

So far, the Liberals have not yet announced a candidate for the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding. They have until Aug. 30 to do so.

