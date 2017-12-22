Local heroes recognized by City and RCMP

Bill Drebit and Blaine Grinder were presented certificates of appreciation for detaining a suspect during an attempted bank robbery in Williams Lake

Williams Lake City Council and Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley presented Bill Drebit and Blaine Grinder with certificates of appreciation for their efforts in detaining a suspect during an attempted bank robbery on Nov. 28 at CIBC. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Two local men have been officially recognized by the City and RCMP for detaining a suspect during an attempted robbery in November at the CIBC Bank in Williams Lake.

Mayor Walt Cobb and Williams Lake Insp. Jeff Pelley presented certificates of appreciation to Bill Drebit of Williams Lake and Blaine Grinder from Tl’etinqox during Tuesday’s regular city council meeting.

“Thank you for selfless efforts at the CIBC on Nov. 28,” Cobb said. “You went above and beyond to help keep our city safe. Congratulations.”

After a round of applause from the gallery and council members, it was Pelley’s turn to make a presentation to the two men.

“Mr. Drebit and Mr. Grinder, on behalf of the RCMP I would like to take this opportunity to give you an Officer in Charge Certificate of Appreciation,” he said.

Recalling the incident, Pelley said on Nov. 28,2017 a suspect entered CIBC bank in Williams Lake wearing a disguise and demanding money.

“This was the second bank robbery within 11 days in Williams Lake and the suspect was still at large, his identity being unknown. You and your counterpart here were able to successfully hold the resisting suspect against his will until the arrival of the police.”

Pelley said Drebit and Grinder’s actions demonstrated great bravery and perseverance in apprehending the offender, who is currently charged with robbery and remains in custody.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation for your actions in apprehension of this offender and making Williams Lake a safer place.

When the certificates were handed out there was a loud, “yeah,” from one of Drebit’s great-grandsons, who was sitting in the gallery with the rest of his family.