Local Food Matters Golden hosts annual seed swap

The seed swap will allow gardeners to exchange local seeds, as well as knowledge

Local Food Matters Golden will be hosting its third annual seed swap on Saturday, March 14.

The swap will give community members a chance to swap locally grown seeds, which are more likely to thrive in Golden’s conditions, as they come from a plant that has become habituated to the climate and rain patterns in the valley.

While seed swapping is the main focal point of the event, according to Joyce DeBoer, one of the founding members of Local Food Matters, the event is more than just that.

“What else gets swapped and what’s honestly more important is information between gardeners,” said DeBoer.

“There’s many wise and long-term gardeners who come and share their knowledge. Its not just a seed swap, but an information swap as well.”

The seed swap will also have several information workshops, ranging from taking plants from seed to bloom, soil quality, propagating herbs and many more. There will also be a question and answer with some of the more experienced gardeners from around town.

“We have the opportunity to have a vibrant vegetable scene and a full basket of food with this knowledge and seed swap,” said DeBoer. “We need to make this a community priority.”

There are many benefits to a community seed swap, which are popular across North America.

Food security is a major one, according to DeBoer. With the amount of road closures that affect Golden each year, it’s not a far stretch to imagine a situation where all three roads in and out of town are closed, affecting food delivery into town.

Another important aspect is the community building side of it.

“The sharing that goes on is phenomenal, and it’s an intergenerational opportunity to learn from each other that we often would otherwise miss out on,” said DeBoer.

“People with a wide range of experience and backgrounds can causally share their information and get people who are new to gardening involved and excited.”

DeBoer hopes the seed swap can attract new gardeners as well as experienced ones and believes that everyone can benefit from growing their own food.

“The benefits of gardening and from being outside and the physical benefit of being down in the ground with our hands in the earth and the mental benefit and response that humans have to growing things, it’s so important,” said DeBoer.

“And when you grow your own food, it’s still breathing when you pick it, it doesn’t travel long distances before coming to the table, the taste and quality is amazing.”

Growing local food is important as well due to the environmental factor, according to DeBoer. Seeds grown in the valley are more likely to adapt to climate change and changing rain patterns. It’s also a good way to reduce people’s carbon footprint, as food will be eaten seasonally and wont’ have to be shipped long distances.

The seed swap will take place from noon to 5:30 p.m. and will be on a donation basis.

