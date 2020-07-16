Local food association launches membership drive contest

New members who join Groundbreakers before Aug.1 will have a chance to win a local food basket

Groundbreakers Agricultural Association is giving new members a chance to win a local food basket for signing up before Aug. 1. (Facebook photo)

Groundbreakers Agricultural Association launches its 2020 membership drive tomorrow with a chance for new members to win a local food basket.

For many people in the Bulkley Valley, the coronavirus pandemic has increased interest in growing, harvesting and eating local food.

In the spring, local seed merchants had trouble keeping up with the demand for seeds and seedlings. There has also been a run on food animals, particularly chickens for both eggs and meat. Lindsay Heer, who operates Robin Creek Dairy near Quick with her husband Janik said the demand for family milk cows has skyrocketed this year.

The local organization founded in 2010 to promote the region’s agricultural economy and sustainable lifestyles based on local food, is offering an added incentive for becoming a member.

As part of its membership drive, Groundbreakers is putting together a door prize basket that will be filled with food from local growers and producers including High Slope Acres, Hugs Organics, Stir Tisanes and others.

“From providing volunteer and educational opportunities, to keeping informed on the latest in local food, Groundbreakers membership is a direct line to the heart and soul of local food in the Bulkley Valley,” said Andrea de Vries, communications coordinator in a press release.

On Aug. 1, a draw will be made and one lucky new member will win the basket.

Membership is by donation (minimum of $10). Donations can be made online at bvgroundbreakers.ca or for more information visit their Facebook page or Nature’s Pantry.

The association offers a number of educational programs, largely directed toward children and teens, including: Groundbreakers Wild (field trips to local forests to learn about wild foods), Kids Dig Food Camp (not offered this year due to COVID-19), Learning Gardens, School Gardens and Youth on Farms (a work placement program through Canada Summer Jobs).

Smithers Interior News