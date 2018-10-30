Local elections sees return of many incumbents

Elections are over for another four years

Elections are over for another four years and within School District 49 all three incumbents retained their seats.

Marisa Blewett came in out front with a total of 245 votes, with Nicola Koroluk a close second with 232 votes. Christina Hoppe took 190 votes and was followed by Lisa Tallio with 135 votes and Darlene Hall with 118 votes.

In the Central Coast Regional District newcomer Jayme Kennedy was elected by acclamation in Area C, as was incumbent Sam Schooner in Area E. The only Valley contest was between incumbent Richard Hall and challenger Lawrence Northeast. Northeast took the win with 121 votes to Hall’s 68.

On the Central Coast in Area A there was a spirited contest with four candidates running. Bella Bella based lawyer Dan Bertrand took the position with 27 votes followed by Steve Emery with 23, Ingmar Lee with 13 and incumbent Frank Johnson with 10.

Incumbent Travis Hall was appointed for Area B – Bella Bella.