Local election campaign financing info released

Ten candidates ran for six seats at the Cranbrook city council table last fall

Elections BC has released the financial numbers from the provincial municipal general elections last fall.

Jordan Fiorentino, who fell just shy of his bid for city council, raised the most amount of money with $5,150 in donations.

From there, Councillors Wes Graham, Ron Popoff and Wayne Price all averaged around just under $3,000 in campaign contributions.

Councillor Mike Peabody had the lowest amount of campaign contributions out of all the candidates who were elected at $1,400 in donations.

Councillor Danielle Eaton, who recently announced her resignation, had a mostly self-funded campaign at $2,050. Melodie Hull also had a mostly self-supported campaign as well, with $2,415 in contributions.

Curt Rasmussen, who was unsuccessful in his bid for council, did not have any contributions except for $555 he put towards his own campaign.

While there was no challenger for the mayoral race, Lee Pratt contributed $500 each to the Fiorentino, Graham and Blissett council campaigns.

In Cranbrook, council candidates have an expense limit set at $8,835, while mayoral candidates can spend up to $17,624.

