Local committee creates opposition strategy for quarry open house

‘The Friends of Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs,’ a local committee organizing resistance to a quarry application for the District of Kent, are putting together a plan to demonstrate their resistance at an open house to be held by the quarry developers.

A public notice was issued by OTQ Developments last week for a public information meeting July 4 from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Agassiz’s Agricultural Hall. The notice for the open house doesn’t provide any information other than to say that is “regarding a proposed quarry located at 3628 Hot Springs Road in Agassiz, BC.”

The anti-quarry committee has rented ‘the covered picnic/barbecue area’ near the hall and is going to hold its own information rally from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. the same day.

“We will be there with buttons, signs and leaflets,” organizer Harold Bruins told the Observer via email. “We will need as many of you as possible to make a large impact. Come and stay as long as you can. We will have available to those who are comfortable to attend the “Open House”a list of questions and responses for the proponent.”

The committee asked that attendees send an email or indicate via Facebook if they are planning on attending.

