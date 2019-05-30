Local chamber pitches policy ideas at provincial conference

The Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce received overwhelming support for their policies on wildfire interface, species at risk and remediation while participating in an annual convention with their provincial chamber networks in Burnaby.

The three day conference gave B.C. chamber membership the opportunity to pitch and vote on 70 policies on topics ranging from housing, labour shortages and infrastructure.

Cranbrook was represented by Jason Fast, the local chamber president; Christine Hoechsmann, vice president and government affairs committee chair; and Kristin Parsons, the executive director.

“We are very pleased with the passing of our three policies at the BC Chamber AGM and wish to thank the Chambers across the Province for their overwhelming support,” said Hoechsmann. “As we are on the doorstep of wildfire season, Chambers recognized the urgency of our policy on wildfire interface and prevention.”

“The species at risk policy recommendations were favored as we work towards consultation and fair assessment of impact to regions while protecting endangered species. Our recommendations for standardized federal remediation standards, in partnership with the Mission Regional Chamber of Commerce was received favorably and unanimously supported.”

With the conference over, the B.C. Chamber will gather all the policies passed at the event, add them to the provincial policy manual and send it out to the B.C. government to address each one individually.

Additionally, provincial government representatives are planning to work directly with B.C. Chamber members to hold a series of eight regional meetings to talk directly with local chamber membership. One of those regional meetings will be in Cranbrook in early September, and more information should be released shortly.

The Government Affairs Committee of the Cranbrook Chamber is now eyeing potential federal policies to bring forward to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce AGM in September.

For more information about the Cranbrook Chamber policy process, email Parsons.

