Local celebrity is keynote speaker at Penticton Chamber’s AGM

Mare McHale, bestselling author and well known YouTuber, is set to inspire on March 24

Life often doesn’t go as planned and now, after experiencing 2020, we can all attest to that.

When you find yourself at a loss, in an unexpected situation or at a crossroads, you need effective tools to course correct. That’s where motivational speaker and bestselling author Mare McHale comes in and will be the keynote speaker following the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 24.

McHale, of Penticton, is no stranger to life’s unexpected turns. She left her job as the host of a number one morning radio show in Penticton in 2016 to provide for her struggling husband and special needs son.

She started a full-time business, Redhead Mare Media, out of her basement.

While she has been a successful Youtuber for several years, she was thrust even further into the spotlight when her husband, Jeremy, took his own life in 2017. This tragic loss threw her into a spiral of survival as a widow and single mom.

Through extensive self-work, McHale, a Summerland Secondary grad, climbed back on her feet, tripling her business, garnering close to two million views on her YouTube channel, winning numerous awards and now writing a bestselling book, Finding Your Cape: How to course correct and achieve greatness when things don’t go as planned.

Now McHale will be the keynote speaker following the Penticton Chamber’s AGM on March 24. She hopes to instill hope and remind us of our own resilience.

“I can’t wait to address this esteemed group next week,” said McHale on her Facebook page. “Considering the year it has been, I have a lot to say.”

The AGM will run from 4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Here are the 2021/2022 Board of Directors candidates:

Barluk, Ayse – Elma Restaurant

Brown, Spencer – Brown Benefits

Cheney, Colton – Prospera Credit Union

Cory, Dale – Penticton Vees

Palmer, Kim – The Okanagan School of the Arts

Seiler, Joseph – Your Natural Edge Success Coaching Inc.

Sidhu, Harpreet – HEK Yeah Media

Sielmann, Alex – 1603 Hospitality Co. & Royal Bank of Canada

Register here to join.

Each registered guest will have their name entered to take home a copy of Finding Your Cape: How to course correct and achieve greatness when things don’t go as planned.

