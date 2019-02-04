Local cadets put to the physical test in Castlegar

Two cadets in separate Cranbrook-based units recently attended the regional Kootenay Cadet Sports Weekend hosted by Selkirk College in Castlegar at the end of January.

1813 Army Cadet Chris Cawdell and 552 Air Cadet Marguerite Blanchard both represented their units and the Key City at the event, which includes 155 cadets from the East and West Kootenays who participate in fitness assessments, team sports, orienteering and a dance.

Cawdell attends Mount Baker Secondary School and has been a member of 1813 Lord Strathcona Horse Army Cadet Corp for just over three years. Meeting new friends, learning new skills, marksmanship and all the activities involved with the program are what Cawdell enjoys about being a cadet.

He really enjoys the outdoors and keeps busy. He is hoping to be selected for Air Rifle Marksmanship Instructor Course, which involves six weeks of summer training in Vernon.

1813 Army Corp trains every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1301-1st St. S. (Kennedy Hall). Contact Lt. Burt for more information 250-421- 4563

Blanchard joined 552 Key City Squadron as soon as she turned 12 years old and attended her first field training activity days later. She had watched her older brother in the cadets program, and decided it would be a fun experience to join.

Cadet Blanchard now enjoys all aspects of the training and activities that her unit does and is excited for the new upcoming opportunities, such as being potentially selected for a two week summer training course in July.

552 Air Squadron trains every Tuesday from 6: p.m. to 9 p.m. at 308-10th Ave. S. (Newlife Foursquare Church). Contact Captain Palmer 250-421-2904

The Cadet program, which include Sea, Army and Air Cadets, is the largest government funded youth program in Canada with over 50,000 participants across the country.

The cadet program accepts youth between the ages of 12-18 who have a desire to learn more about the air element of the Canadian Forces, wish to develop the attributes of leadership and good citizenship and who wish to promote physical fitness. While the program is military based, there is no obligation for a cadet to join the Canadian Armed Forces.