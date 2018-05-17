Local businesswoman organizes clothing and household drive to help the victims of the Grand Forks flooding

As the City of Grand Forks braces for more possible flooding following last week’s rising waters, Creston business owner Sue Thomas, of Sue’s Clothesline, organizes a community clothing and household drive to help the victims of the flooding.

“I have a personal connection to Grand Forks, my husband still lives there, and I once operated a business there. None of us can imagine the devastation and loss that the residents of that community are experiencing. I will be heading over to Grand Forks next week and with that in mind, I hope that the residents of Creston can help ease some of the loss that the people of Grand Forks are feeling by donating clothing and household items. These people have nothing now and could really use our help,” said Thomas.

Thomas is asking for clean and ready to use clothing, bedding, and new toiletries. Donations can be dropped off instore at 1127B Canyon St Creston, until 5:00 p.m. May 22, 2018.

Sue’s Clothesline hours of operation

Monday – Friday | 9:00 am – 5:30 pm