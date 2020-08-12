Local businesses donate van to community policing

The vehicle has a variety of uses, including Citizens on Patrol, victims' services and D.A.R.E.

A group of local businesses presented a new van to Smithers Community Policing, Smither Auxiliary Police, Citizens on Patrol (COP) and the RCMP Aug. 5. Pictured (L - R): RCMP Staff Sgt. Terry Gillespie; Bruce Bobick (COP); Glenn Bandstra, dealer principal, Frontier Chrysler; and Richard Ford, Autoplan Specialist for Bulkley Valley Insurance Services. Not represented: Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Bandstra Transportation and Randy’s Image Design. (Thom Barker photo)

Once again, a group of local businesses has gotten together to outfit Smithers Community Policing, Smither Auxiliary Police, Citizens on Patrol and the RCMP with a community policing van.

Frontier Chrysler provided the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan with co-sponsorship from Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Bandstra Transportation, Bulkley Valley Insurance Services and Randy’s Image Design.

The group has been community policing vehicles for over a decade on a three- to four-year cycle, said Glenn Bandstra, Frontier dealer principal.

“This is the fourth or fifth vehicle, so, we just support the program,” he said. “It’s a great program for the community and our plan is to continue to do so.”

Bruce Bobick, a long-time member of COP, said they are very grateful t0 receive the support.

The van has a number of uses including the community police speed watch program, Citizens on Patrol and victims’ services. The RCMP also use it to conduct their Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E) program.

Smithers Interior News