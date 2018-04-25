Local business loses licence for selling cannabis products

WeeMedical Dispensary Society on Malcolm Drive in Quesnel lost its business licence due to non-compliance with the law. Melanie Law photo

A local business, WeeMedical Dispensary Society, has lost its business licence after it did not comply with city bylaws.

The business, located on Malcolm Drive in West Quesnel, was found to be selling marijuana or cannabis products at the site, which are both currently illegal.

Notice of the business licence cancellation was sent out March 29, 2018, however WeeMedical requested reconsideration of the decision. At last night’s (April 24) regular council meeting, David Gillan, a representative from WeeMedical, who owns a 50 per cent stake in the business along with May Liu, was present to hear the decision from council.

Council heard a staff report from director of development services Tanya Turner, which summarized the events leading up to the business licence cancellation.

WeeMedical recieved a licence on Sept. 22, 2017, which was subject to conditions including that the business not distribute or sell marijuana or cannabis products – including Cannabidoil, or CBD, which is a form of cannabis and is currently prohibited for sale unless a business is licenced under the Medical Purposes Regulations, which WeeMedical is not.

WeeMedical’s business licence was also subject to a clause prohibiting the business from consuming, possessing, keeping or storing any cannabis products at the premises, and prohibiting the business from engaging in the sale or distribution of CBD.

The city recieved complaints about WeeMedical in March this year, and Bob Simpson, as a resident, went to the business, where the staff on duty admitted to selling cannabis, saying it would take just five minutes for him to sign up and receive the product. He also noted that the premises smelled strongly of marijuana.

The director of development services also went to WeeMedical that day and requested to see marijuana products. The employee on duty told her the products were not on display but upon becoming a member, she could purchase the product immediately. The director observed CBD products on display for retail sale.

On March 28 bylaw enforcement staff attempted to inspect the premises but were denied by an employee and the manager. Businesses are expected to comply with inspections under the Business Regulation and Licensing Bylaw No. 1810, 2016.

The City of Quesnel sent out the business licence cancellation the next day.

At the council meeting last night, co-owner Gillan was given a chance to address council, and stated that until the licence cancellation, he was not aware there was a problem.

“I’m here to abide by what we were given as a business licence so I can maintain that going forward. I had a chat with May and she admitted everything that’s in this document, so that’s why I’m here,” he said.

Ultimately, the decision to cancel the business licence was carried unanimously by council.

“This council is the arbiter of who we would sanction to adhere to the recreation law when it comes into play, and I would be very hard pressed to sanction a company that broke the law under the current system and feel they would adhere to the law under the new system,” said Mayor Bob Simpson.

“I would hope that proprieters adhere to the law, close the business and don’t continue to operate without a licence. That would be the best sign of good faith if they want a different relationship with the City of Quesnel and our planning department,” he said.

The legalization of the use of recreational marijuana is slated for sometime this summer.