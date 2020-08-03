Local B.C. Transit busses ramp up COVID-19 protection

Local B.C. Transit busses are about to get a little safer.

On Friday (July 31), B.C. Transit announced the Agassiz-Harrison transit system will be among the number of busses equipped with full driver doors to protect the health of transit operators.

This project spans the central Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Hope; installations in Agassiz-Harrison are slated to take place in September with installations across the board taking place over a 10-day period. This averages out to about 63 busses per day as 633 busses are scheduled for the retrofit across 34 transit systems province-wide. Future busses will have the door pre-installed.

The full driver doors consist of a transparent, adjustable barrier made of tempered glass above the driver’s seat near the fare box. The previous system had vinyl panels in place, which community and handyDART busses will continue to use vinyl panels.

For more information about the health precautions already in place for drivers and riders alike, visit bctransit.com.

