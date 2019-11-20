Local author shows off second book

Author Philip Patrick holds a copy of his book Elijah and Sabrina at the Burns Lake Christmas Craft Fair on Nov. 16. Patrick's novel takes place in Burns Lake and focuses on two young characters overcoming life's difficulties as they forge a deep friendship. Elijah and Sabrina is Patrick's second book and was published in May 2019 by Xlibris. His two-part fantasy series Kingdom Guardians was published in 2013 and 2015. (Blair McBride photo)