Local author receives prestigious Global Author Elite Award

Fernie-born author, Lorie Gurnett, received the 2020 Author Elite Award in the fantasy category for her book, Treasure Kingdom, at the Online Experiential Author Elite Awards Ceremony hosted on Oct. 23.

“(Receiving the award) was a mass of emotions – it was exciting, a shock, scary but encouraging to know that I did write something that was recognized and that the message in the story is powerful enough to hopefully reach those who need it the most,” said Gurnett.

Over 1,000 authors were nominated for the Author Elite Awards in one of 16 categories ranging from health to mystery, young adult, and historical fiction among others.

Gurnett was one of ten finalists in the fantasy category present at the virtual event, where she presented her book synopsis during an online meet and greet prior to receiving the designation.

“Entries were reviewed and evaluated on popular vote, social contribution, and overall presentation (cover, content, flow, and originality) by a panel of select judges,” said founder of the Author Elite Awards, Kary Oberbrunner.

Alongside receiving the award, Gurnette also received media press including features in articles and radio interviews, as well as access to a variety of resources to aid authors in receiving more coaching and publicity for their work.

Gurnette’s next project is the completion of her second novel in the Treasure Kingdom series, which she hopes to have published by the end of February 2021.

Apart from writing, Gurnett also hosts courses to go alongside her novels, with the first one touching on topics including identity, discovering purpose, and rising to potential.

“The second course will be based on facing your fears and finding your courage through that and learning to forgive hurts from the past and figuring out how to move forward from that,” said Gurnett.

Gurnett is also currently offering one-on-one coaching sessions where she helps her clients work through struggles in a series of hour-long sessions.

For more information on Gurnett’s novels as well as information about her courses or coaching, visit her website at authorloriegurnett.com.

Fernie Free Press