Local author offers memoir writing seminar

Author Eleanor Deckert will be giving a seminar on memoir writing at the Clearwater Library this weekend. Deckert has delivered the program nine times and said it’s encouraging for beginners as well as stimulating for seasoned writers. Photo submitted

Memoir author Eleanor Deckert is holding a seminar on how to write about one’s own life this weekend, which will take place at the Clearwater Library free of charge.

Deckert said the Nov. 16 event, where she’ll offer tips on how to organize a lifetime worth of thoughts, stories, and information, will be encouraging for novice writers and stimulating for scribes who are more seasoned.

“I’ve had the experience with several individuals, as well as larger groups, and a lot of people say they want to write their book one day,” Deckert said.

“But it’s so overwhelming when your whole life flashes before you.”

Deckert, who has written several books on her own life, gives suggestions on how to remedy this problem by helping attendees narrow down the focus of their story by finding a theme to stick to.

She noted finding a theme is beneficial because once it’s determined it can help the writer organize their thoughts by letting them know what information to emphasize and what to leave out.

Along with first-hand memoir writing experience Deckert also has her provincial instructors diploma and has finely honed her memoir writing program by taking it on the road and speaking on the subject to interested writers from Valemount, B.C. to Wenatchee, WA.

“I know how to plan a seminar and make it worthwhile,” said Deckert. “I’ve also been volunteer teaching for 40 years in various settings, so I love coaching beginners to just try that first thing.”

The program, which is called “Title. Theme. Topics. Tips.”, takes place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. To pre-register call 250-674-2543.

“Those simple everyday stories are worth taking the time to try and capture and I think I can help people try and do that,” added Deckert. “If you can tell your story, you can write your story.”

