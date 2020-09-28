Local author nominated for Author Academy Awards

Fernie-born author Lorie Gurnett is a top 10 finalist for the Author Elite Awards in the fantasy category for her first young adult novel, Treasure Kingdom.

The story is based off two siblings struggling with the tragic death of their oldest brother. Pulled into a fantasy world called Treasure Kingdom, they embark on a journey to find each other, confronting their identity and purpose while learning biblical truths along the way.

Gurnett started writing Treasure Kingdom as a bedtime story for her kids, and was inspired by her daughter’s interest to finish the novel.

Gurnett hopes to use her writing to inspire others to heal from trauma and discover their potential.

“I’ve seen the struggles that my kids have gone through as teens,” said Gurnett.

“Especially this year with COVID-19, seeing the rise of fear and self doubt, especially among teens, makes it important for people to know they’re seen and not fighting these battles alone.”

Gurnett is currently working on a sequel to Treasure Kingdom, hoping to publish her second novel by next year.

“The main lesson in the second book is embracing forgiveness and finding courage as you face your fears.”

Anyone looking to purchase Treasure Kingdom can do so through Amazon, or borrow it from the Sparwood Public Library.

To vote for Treasure Kingdom at the Author Elite Awards, visit Authoracademyawards.com.

