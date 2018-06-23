Local athletes prepare for BC Summer Games

Twenty-one young athletes and one head coach from communities in the South Okanagan and Similkameen are set to compete at the BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island next month.
Athletes from Penticton, Summerland, Keremeos, Naramata and Okanagan Falls will participate in events ranging from athletics, baseball, basketball, sailing and Lacrosse.
The BC Summer Games takes place from July 19 to 22.
Nearly 2,400 athletes from across the province will compete in 18 different sports.
Athletes with disabilities will compete in track and field canoeing/kayaking, horseback riding and swimming, while Indigenous athletes will take on new opportunities in canoeing/kayaking, basketball, and box lacrosse.
The BC Games, which celebrated its 40th anniversary this year, has been the starting point for many Olympic and Paralympic athletes.
Penticton
Madison Boerner, athletics, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan
Dominic Delisle-Lavoie, Baseball, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan
Miles Kincade, Basketball 3X3-Boys, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan
Zaffia LaPlante, Canoe-Kayak, Head Coach, Vancouver Island-Central Coast
Keegan Allen, Lacrosse-Box, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan
Isaac Jack, Lacrosse-Box, athlete, North West
Ethan Konno, Lacrosse-Box, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan
Rickson Kruger, Lacrosse-Box, athlete, North West
Rhys MacDonald, Lacrosse-Box, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan
Spencer Watkinson, Lacrosse-Box, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan
Devin Cole, Lacrosse—Field, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan
Chay Gettens, Lacrosse-Field, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan
Summerland
Athan Smith, Basketball 5-on-5 Boys, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan
Joshua Fitzpatrick, Sailing, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan
Sydney Wilson, Swimming, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan
Connor Berrisford, Triathlon, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan
Tayla Ingram, Triathlon, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan
Keremeos
Marc Peron, Soccer Boys, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan
Naramata
Ryan Paulhus, Baseball, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan
Finn Halladay, Lacrosse-Box, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan
Dell Halladay, Lacrosse-Box, head coach, Thompson-Okanagan
Okanagan Falls
Adrian Orioli, Baseball, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan