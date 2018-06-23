Local athletes prepare for BC Summer Games

Twenty-one local young athletes will head to the BC Summer Games next month

Spencer Watkinson of the Penticton Heat bantam advanced team tries to block the ball against North Okanagan in Thompson Okanagan Minor Box Lacrosse league play at Memorial Arena. The Heat won both games against North Okanagan, 8-5 and 8-1. Penticton Minor Lacrosse Association his hosting a Barn Burner tournament this weekend at Memorial Arena.

Twenty-one young athletes and one head coach from communities in the South Okanagan and Similkameen are set to compete at the BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island next month.

Athletes from Penticton, Summerland, Keremeos, Naramata and Okanagan Falls will participate in events ranging from athletics, baseball, basketball, sailing and Lacrosse.

The BC Summer Games takes place from July 19 to 22.

Nearly 2,400 athletes from across the province will compete in 18 different sports.

Athletes with disabilities will compete in track and field canoeing/kayaking, horseback riding and swimming, while Indigenous athletes will take on new opportunities in canoeing/kayaking, basketball, and box lacrosse.

The BC Games, which celebrated its 40th anniversary this year, has been the starting point for many Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Penticton

Madison Boerner, athletics, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan

Dominic Delisle-Lavoie, Baseball, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan

Miles Kincade, Basketball 3X3-Boys, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan

Zaffia LaPlante, Canoe-Kayak, Head Coach, Vancouver Island-Central Coast

Keegan Allen, Lacrosse-Box, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan

Isaac Jack, Lacrosse-Box, athlete, North West

Ethan Konno, Lacrosse-Box, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan

Rickson Kruger, Lacrosse-Box, athlete, North West

Rhys MacDonald, Lacrosse-Box, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan

Spencer Watkinson, Lacrosse-Box, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan

Devin Cole, Lacrosse—Field, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan

Chay Gettens, Lacrosse-Field, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan

Summerland

Athan Smith, Basketball 5-on-5 Boys, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan

Joshua Fitzpatrick, Sailing, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan

Sydney Wilson, Swimming, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan

Connor Berrisford, Triathlon, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan

Tayla Ingram, Triathlon, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan

Keremeos

Marc Peron, Soccer Boys, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan

Naramata

Ryan Paulhus, Baseball, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan

Finn Halladay, Lacrosse-Box, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan

Dell Halladay, Lacrosse-Box, head coach, Thompson-Okanagan

Okanagan Falls

Adrian Orioli, Baseball, athlete, Thompson-Okanagan