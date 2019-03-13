Workers at the Babine Forest Products mill in Burns Lake are represented by the United Steelworkers Local 1-2017 union. (Lakes District News file photo)

Local 1-2017 votes on deal with Conifer

Members of the United Steelworkers local 1-2017 are expected to finish voting on an agreement reached with the Council on Northern Interior Forest Employment Relations (Conifer) by March 11.

  • Mar. 13, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The union represents workers at Canfor and Babine Forest Products mill in Burns Lake.

The vote is on whether or not to ratify a tentative agreement that the union made with Conifer in Prince George on Feb. 13, following several months of negotiations and strikes.

“We’re recommending that they accept it…We think it’s a fair deal. We wouldn’t have recommended it to the membership if we thought otherwise,” Paul French, vice president of the union, told Black Press.

The proposed agreement covers 2018-2023 and provides for wage increases, including a retroactive raise to July 1, 2018.

Upon ratification, a lump sum of $500 would be paid to all active regular employees , as well as another $500 on July 1, 2020.

Other points of the agreement include a shift differential premium increase from 31 cents to 40 cents per hour, and a first aid premium rise from 85 cents to $1.

Steve Zika, chief executive officer of Hampton Lumber, which owns Babine Forest Products, said he’s glad the labour dispute is over.

“While in a negotiation neither side gets everything they want I believe it was a fair settlement.”

The agreement comes after the union went on strike a few times in 2018 amidst negotiations with Confier and the Interior Forest Labour Relations Association.

LOOK BACK: Babine Mill workers, union wait for new talks with management

The Babine and Canfor mills were subject to overtime bans and rotating strikes.

READ MORE: Strike to continue at Babine mill in Burns Lake

READ MORE: Canfor sawmill workers ready to strike in Houston

Local 1-2017 represents more than 1,500 forestry workers in northern British Columbia.

