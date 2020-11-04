Loblaw reports Chilliwack COVID-19 employee case

Employee's last day worked at the store was Oct. 27, website states

The owners of Superstore have been posting their employees’ COVID-19 cases for the public, and the Chilliwack store is on the list.

The employee’s last day of work was on Oct. 27, the notice says. The notice was posted on Nov. 4, along with a notice for the Surrey store on 104th Ave. The last day the Surrey store employee worked was Oct. 30.

Fraser Health has been including these potential exposures in their public notices, and Loblaw has taken the notifications on themselves.

“For transparency, we regularly update the sections below with all positive COVID-19 cases in our stores, by province, in the last 15 days. For privacy, we will not release any personal information about our colleagues and employees,” the website states.

