LNG Canada’s Susannah Pierce to take over as Shell Canada President

Susannah Pierce, current director of corporate affairs for LNG Canada, has been named the incoming president and country chair for Shell Canada in the wake of current president, Michael Crothers, retiring.

“I’m looking forward to taking on this new challenge with Shell Canada, and am confident that together, we will build on Michael’s positive legacy as we move towards a more sustainable energy future, leveraging the talents of a diverse, equitable and inclusive organization while building relationships with Indigenous Peoples and local communities,” Pierce said in a media release by Shell Canada.

Pierce joined LNG Canada in 2013 as a Shell secondee, and has worked in many different positions in the energy and technology industry on both a national and international level. She was previously Head of Government Relations for Shell Canada, as well.

Crothers has been with Shell for 33 years and took on the role of President and Country Chair in 2015.

“I am grateful to have had a long and rewarding career with a company that aligns with my values, working alongside exceptional people who deliver extraordinary results,” Crothers said. “We have set Shell Canada on a course for a lower-carbon future and when I pass the baton to Susannah and an excellent team, I have every confidence they will continue to lead Shell Canada into that energy future to provide cleaner energy for Canadians and the world.”

Both parties will remain in their current roles until the transition takes place in 2021.

“I’m extremely proud of what LNG Canada has already accomplished, and of the relationships and partnerships we’ve built in developing an LNG industry that aspires to have the highest standards for environmental, social and corporate governance,” Pierce said. “Rest assured that I will continue to foster those relationships in my new role while building relationships in other parts of the Shell portfolio in Canada.”

