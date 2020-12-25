LNG Canada outbreak declared over

Kitimat Northern Sentinel file photo … A COVID-19 outbreak at the LNG Canada site in Kitimat that began in November has been declared over by Northern Health medical health officers.

Northern Health announced on Christmas Day that medical health officers have declared an end to the COVID-19 outbreak at the LNG Canada Project Site in Kitimat, where JGC Fluor (JFJV) is the prime contractor.

“There have been no new cases reported since Dec. 2, in association with the outbreak that was first declared Nov. 19,” Northern Health said in a statement. “In total, 56 employees tested positive for COVID-19; all have recovered, and cases and close contacts have completed their required self-isolation periods.”

Northern Health said this will be the final update regarding this outbreak.

NH Public Health, LNG Canada and its project partners continue to monitor a second, unrelated outbreak declared on Dec. 17, among staff of Diversified Transportation working at the project site. There have been no new cases associated with the second outbreak since Dec. 14.

