Photo credit: Margaret Fraser

Llamas on the lam!

These beasts are real escape artists

It’s certainly not uncommon in the BC Interior to see deer, moose, elk and even bears running along the side of a rural highway.

Only in Princeton, however, can you regularly get a glimpse of galloping llamas.

These naughty beasts – captured on the Princeton-Summerland Road recently – are accomplished escape artists. They live at an area resort and are well known to local Facebook group users. The typical post goes something like: “The llamas are loose again. Someone please come pick them up.”

Related: Sheep on the lam in Penticton

To report a typo, email:publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.

andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Burning recreational vehicle closes Fraser Highway
Next story
Vernon pickleball tournament opens Friday

Just Posted

David LaFrance

  • 16 hours ago

 

Llamas on the lam!

 

Ask tourism businesses about BC Ferry schedule, report states

  • 23 hours ago

 

Report: Over half of what’s going into the Campbell River landfill should be going somewhere else

 

Most Read