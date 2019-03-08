Lizzy Hoyt brings Celtic-folk sounds to Burns Lake

The Lizzy Hoyt trio played to a packed house in the multipurpose room of the Lakes District Secondary School on March 7. Hoyt, a Celtic-folk musician sang, played guitar and fiddle and explained some of the history behind her songs, including her grandmother’s journey from Ireland to western Canada. She has toured across Canada for many years. (Blair McBride photos)
