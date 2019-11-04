Lizard Creek Bridge to be completed next spring

The new Lizard Creek Bridge will not be completed until spring 2020.

The new Lizard Creek Bridge is estimated to be completed in Spring of 2020. Pictured above is the bridge currently being replaced. File photo

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure explained in an email that work was originally anticipated to finish this year, however, completion has been revised to next spring.

Later this fall, the contractor will be closing the project for winter and then resuming operations next spring, when better weather conditions allow work to resume.

The Ministry says the new Lizard Creek Bridge will provide a safer crossing for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians on Highway 3, with wider lanes and a separated multi-use pathway.

The new bridge will also provide adequate wildlife passage under the structure.

The temporary two-lane crossing remains in place during construction, and drivers are reminded to check DriveBC.ca and @DriveBC on Twitter for the most up-to-date highway travel information.