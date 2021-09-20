LIVE: Who will be Delta’s next MP?

Six candidates are vying to represent Delta in Parliament

Six candidates vying to be Delta’s next MP. Top row, from left: Carla Qualtrough (Liberal Party), Monika Dean (NDP) and Jeremy Smith (Green Party). Bottom row, from left: Garry Shearer (Conservative Party), Hong Yan Pan (independent) and Paul Tarasenko (People’s Party of Canada). (submitted photos)

Polls in B.C. are now closed. Stay tuned for updates as polling stations in Delta begin reporting in.

For national results as they become available, click here.

(Update at 7:36 p.m.)

Federal election results in Delta are beginning to trickle in.

With three of the 181 polls reporting in, Liberal incumbent Carla Qualtrough is leading with 108 votes (54.8 per cent), followed by Conservative Garry Shearer with 65 (33 per cent). NDP hopeful Monika Dean, has 15 votes (7.6 per cent), followed by Green Jeremy Smith with five (2.5 per cent), People’s Party of Canada candidate Paul Tarasenko with three (1.5 per cent) and independent Hong Yan Pan with one (o.5 per cent).

Original story below…

Six candidates are running to be Delta’s next member of Parliament.

Liberal incumbent Carla Qualtrough is seeking a third term as Delta’s MP, a position she has held since 2015.

Challenging Qualtrough for Delta’s seat in Parliament are Conservative Garry Shearer, NDP hopeful Monika Dean, Green Jeremy Smith, People’s Party of Canada candidate Paul Tarasenko and independent Hong Yan Pan.

While it remains to be seen how many voters cast their ballot this election, three-quarters of the riding’s population — 77,372 of Delta’s 103,064 residents — registered to vote this time around, up from 76,871 in 2019. Elections Canada estimates 18,148 Deltans voted at advanced polls this election, up from 15,063 in 2019.

Voter turnout in Delta last election was 70.4 per cent, as Liberal incumbent Carla Qualtrough won a second term as Delta’s MP. Qulatrough captured 41.2 per cent of the vote that year, defeating Conservative challenger Tanya Corbet (33 per cent), NDP candidate Randy Anderson-Fennell (16.3 per cent), Green Craig DeCraene (6.3 per cent), People’s Party hopeful Angelina Ireland (1.8 per cent) and independents Amarit Bains and Tony Bennett (0.7 per cent each).

Voter turnout was a bit higher in 2015, when Qualtrough defeated Conservative incumbent Kerry-Lynne Findlay. Qualtrough captured 49.1 per cent of the vote to Findlay’s 32.8 per cent. The NDP’s Jeremy Leveque came in third with 14.9 per cent of the vote, while the Green Party’s Anthony Edward Devellano came in fourth with 3.2 per cent.

More to come…

!function(e,i,n,s){var t=”InfogramEmbeds”,d=e.getElementsByTagName(“script”)[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement(“script”);o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src=”https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js”,d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,”infogram-async”);

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Delta Reporter